HCHS annual Log Cabin Cookout set for Sept. 11

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout on Saturday, Sept. 11 on the back lawn of the Highland House Museum in front the log cabin on the grounds.

“This year finds us remembering the 9/11 attack on our nation,” the historical society said in a news release. “We will be having a short program including Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop 171 leading a flag ceremony.”

The event’s traditional menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread muffins, cole slaw, hot dogs and coneys. Cake, cookies and drinks will be included. A freewill donation will be accepted.

The dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 151 E. Main St in Hillsboro. The 9/11 program will start at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“We have added a new twist to our event this year,” the news release said. “There will be a silent auction during the dinner. Top bidders will be announced following the dinner (and there are) many great items to bid on.”

Reservations are required by Sept. 7. Call 937-393-3392 or 937-763-2657 to make them.

“We invite the community to come together, as well as our first responders, on this historic day,” the news release said.

All proceeds benefit the Highland County Historical Society.