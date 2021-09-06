Hopkins queen, Morrow king

Seconds before she strode to the podium to deliver a speech she had prepared on the Highland County Fair theme, Hannah Hopkins decided to leave the speech behind and speak from her heart. It must have been a good decision because she was crowned queen Sunday during the 2021 Highland County Fair Queen Contest.

Wyatt Morrow was crowned King. He was the lone contestant.

There were six girls entered in the queen contest.

“I decided I didn’t like the speech and could do better just at the last minute,” said Hopkins, a 17-year-old Hillsboro High School senior. “I just started making up the speech as I spoke.”

The three queen’s court members, in no particular order, were Trinity Edenfield, Anne-Marie Ogden and McKenzie Arnold.

As those three names were announced, Hopkins said she was nervous while she waited to see if her name would be called next.

“I was nervous, but I was proud of myself for how far I’ve come. So even if I didn’t get it, I knew that I could still be proud of my accomplishments,” Hopkins said.

She said she had thought about being the Highland County Fair queen since she was young.

“When I was little I remember how all the girls in the queen contest all seemed so proper and professional,” Hopkins said. “I always looked up to them, and I wanted to be that person that other young girls could look up to and be an example for them.”

Hopkins is the daughter of Josh Hopkins and Laura McKenzie. She is a senior at Hillsboro High School and is representing the Fab Five 4-H Club. In addition to 4-H, she plays on the varsity tennis team, is a cheerleader and is president of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Morrow, a 16-year-old student at Fairfield High School, said he decided he wanted to be king because of the positive influence outgoing fair queen Sara Newsome had on him.

“I wanted to be an influence like she was to everyone else,” Morrow said. “…Our youth is the future, and I would like to help be a positive influence in their overall experience with 4-H/FFA. Both have taught me that discipline and hard work always pay off.”

He said he has been involved with the fair since he was 9, showing pigs, market barrows, rabbits and special interest projects. He is a member of the Fab Five 4-H Club, Fairfield FFA and Highland County Junior Leaders.

He is the son of Trent and Stephanie Morrow.

The theme for this year’s contest was: Making The Best Even Better.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_QueenKIng.jpg Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

New queen tossed prepared speech just before walking to podium