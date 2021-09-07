Highland County sees slight dip in Covid cases

Highland County is seeing 54 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated Tuesday.

While previous statistics posted by The Times COVID Tracker have shown recent increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases, Tuesday’s figures showed a slight decrease.

On Aug. 12 the county was averaging 9.7 new cases per day, on Aug. 17 it was 12 new cases per day, on Aug. 19 it was 19 new cases per day, on Aug. 24 sit was 24, on Aug. 26 its was 26 new cases per day, Aug. 31 it was 47 and on on Sept. 2 it was 59 new cases each day, according to the Tracker.

Highland County has continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated Monday. There are four different levels of community transmission — Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is still in the “High” designation.

The CDC said the data for the tracker comes from two different indicators: The total number of new cases per 100,000 residents within the last seven days, and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) during the last seven days.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 33.60 percent of its residents that have started the vaccination process, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday. The state average is 52.45 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 48.49 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 30.12 percent.

Full statistics from both categories for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 797 people, or 7.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,051 people, or 21.29 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,238 people, or 25.68 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,679 people, or 31.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,571 people, or 44.40 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,724 people, or 56.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,647 people, or 63.62 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,461 people, or 68.46 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,030 people, or 68.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,302 people, or 67.01 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 30.12 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 13,000 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 603 people, or 5.42 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 850 people, or 17.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,028 people, or 21.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,467 people, or 27.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,319 people, or 40.04 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,597 people, or 52.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,517 people, or 58.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,396 people, or 65.42 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 986 people, or 65.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,237 people, or 63.66 percent, have completed their vaccines.

More than 30 percent of county have residents have been vaccinated