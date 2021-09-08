Scenes from the 2021 Highland County Fair

A display stand welcomes visitors to the 2021 Highland County Fair.

The Highland County Health Department’s has its Care-A-Van at the fair offering the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone interested.

Ashton Bain, a 14-year-old resident of Lynchburg, uses the air fluffer to fluff up the fur of the a cow.

Twins Lucas (left) and Lila Banks, 10-years-olds from Hillsboro, feed two goats.

Haydon Barrera, a 15-year-old resident of Hillsboro, cleans a chicken cage.

The Puckett family poses for a photo at the 2021 Highland County Fair (l-r) Gabe, Avery, Dustan, Zaydan and Jessica.

Aidan Wright, an 11-year-old Hillsboro resident, plays with remote control vehicles at the fair. The other boy did not want to be identified.

The Highland County Fair Queen, Jr. Fair Queen and Jr. Fair attendants speak to the audience prior to the start of the market barrow sale Wednesday.