The Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog exhibited by Cade Sponcil sold for $19.50 Wednesday at the Highland County Fair. Itwas purchased by Southern Hills Community Bank Greenfield, Costco, Binegar Truck Auto & Camper, Halterman Equipment, Merchants National Bank Greenfield, Buck’s Tire Service, Zach’s Automotive, Wagoner’s Contruction, C & C Barbershop, Community Markets Greenfield, Diversified Industrial Service, Quality Paving, Greenfield Research, Jack’s Equipment, Murray Fettro Funeral Home, Corner Pharmacy, Roman Family Healthcare, Newman Barton Group, McDonald’s Greenfield and Farm Credit.

