Ogden sells Grand Champion Chicken

J.C. Ogden’s Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen sold for $2,800 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. Ogden is pictured with the buyers, whose names were not available at press time. The buyers will be named in The Times-Gazette’s upcoming Fair Memories publication.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

