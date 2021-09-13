Wyatt Osborn’s Grand Champion Market Boer Goat sold for $30 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Hamilton Insurance, Greystone Systems Inc., Kayleesue Laber-Coldwell Banker, First State Bank, Hamilton Livestock, Dickey Group Real Estate, Rick and Rachel Hostetler, Bohrer Vet Service, Merchants National Bank, Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, and Jeff Cluxton & Sons.

