17 are indicted by Highland Co. grand jury

A Washington C.H. man who was indicted for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound and a forfeiture specification was among 17 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Ty Erskine, 46, was indicted on the five counts for two separate cases. The first case involves in the four counts above. In the second case, Erskine was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

According to an indictment, or around Aug. 12, 2021, Erskine prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed meth in an amount equal to or more than bulk amount.

The indictment also said that on or around Aug. 12, 2021, Erskine obtained, possessed or used two different controlled substances — meth and a fentanyl-related compound. The indictment said Erskine must forfeit $3,820 “due to its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Rachele Grooms, 33, Hillsboro, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in meth, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of meth, a second-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, on or around May 5, 2021, and in Highland County, Grooms knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed meth.

The indictment also said that on or around May 5, 2021, and in Highland County, Grooms knowingly obtained, possessed or used meth and cocaine.

Robert Woodruff, 40, Hillsboro, and Lena Henry, 37, Hillsboro, were indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment said that on or around Aug. 8, 2021, and in Highland County, Woodruff and Henry, by force, stealth or deception, knowingly trespassed in an occupied structure, separately secured or separately occupied a portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

The indictment also said that on or around Aug. 8, 2021, and in Highland County, Woodruff and Henry tried to deprive someone of their property including a Roadmaster bicycle, rocking chair, Stanley air nail gun, Excel power waster, Remington propane heater, Shimano bicycle, a kid’s four-wheeler and more, with the stolen property’s value equal to or greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Bobby Clifford, 46, Hillsboro, and Joshua Moore, 39, Hillsboro, were indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Clifford also had a forfeiture specification attached to his indictment.

The indictment said that on or around June 14, 2021, and in Highland County, Clifford and Moore by force, stealth or deception trespassed into a barn lean-to with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

The indictment also said that on or around June 14, 2021, and in Highland County, Clifford and Moore tried to deprive someone a Massey Ferguson tractor as well as other items without the owner’s consent, and that the owner also said the stolen property’s value was equal to or greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500. The indictment also said that Clifford must forfeit a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle “due to its instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Gabrielle Preston, 26, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Chad Burgess, 41, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Carnine, 33, Goshen, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Shannon Wilson, 50, Washington C.H., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

* Desiree Pace, 38, Xenia, for theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kevin Williams, 32, Greenfield, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

* Roger Fillmore, 40, Bainbridge, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

* Corey Spivery, 23, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Thomas Shoemaker, Jr., 52, Piketon, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Jeremy Bender, 40, Greenfield, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

