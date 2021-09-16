Bingo for bacon

In July, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center was finally able to hold an in-house fundraisers for the first time in more than a year. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the center outdoors again for its next fundraiser. Bacon Bingo — The Car Edition will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

“Just because of the circumstances with Covid, it’s going to be more safe to have the event outdoors where people can socially distance more easily,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the center.

One hundred, three-pound packages of bacon will be given away during the event, and there is no limit to how many times one person can win. Advance ticket purchases also offer the buyer a chance to win a number of bacon-related items that will be given away. There will also be chances to win door prizes including a smart TV donated by Rent 2 Own.

Parking starts at 11 a.m. and the games will be played from noon to 2 p.m. The community is invited, but you must be 18 or older to play. Admission is $20 person (anyone entering the playing area has to pay) and includes four bingo cards and all the needed bingo supplies.

“They can play from their car or they can sit outside in a chair as long as they maintain six-foot social distancing,” Frost said. “But they will need a car FM radio or some other FM radio to hear the caller. They can roll their windows down and listen to the car radio or bring some other type of radio.”

Advance purchases will come in the form of a scratch-off ticket and every person purchasing a ticket in advance will win a bacon-related item. Tickets can be purchased at the senior center at 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, or online at www.highlandseniors.com. If they are purchased online, they can be picked at the college the day of the event.

Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event, but they will not have the scratch-off option.

If it is storming the day of Bacon Bingo, Frost said it will be postponed. But if it is not raining heavily, the event will go on.

The senior center also has a couple other outdoor events coming up. A Healthy Halloween Senior Expo will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the senior center parking lot and some time after that Frost said the center will be selling its popular Snowman Hot Chocolate Bombs.

For Bacon Bingo, Frost said Hillsboro Save A Lot will deliver the bacon halfway through the event so it will be fresh.

The sponsors for the event are Courthouse Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor in Washington C.H., H&R Block and Tyler Ayres – Prudential.

For more information call the center at 937-393-3475.

Highland County Senior Citizens Food Service Director Rhonda Purdin holds a sign promoting the center’s upcoming Bacon Bingo event while someone dressed as a piece of bacon stands nearby. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Bacon-Bingo.jpg Highland County Senior Citizens Food Service Director Rhonda Purdin holds a sign promoting the center’s upcoming Bacon Bingo event while someone dressed as a piece of bacon stands nearby. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

Senior center fundraiser moved outdoors