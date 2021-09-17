Hello! It’s fall and I am ready for recipes with apples — apple cakes, apple sauce and apple pie. Are you ready for this great recipe? I promise you will love it.

In the kitchen this week I made a great recipe and it was an easy, one bowl recipe. This is my kind of recipe. I love apples. And they make your house smell so good, too. This is a fantastic coffee cake, breakfast cake, or just a delicious dessert. Be sure to add a big scoop of ice cream. Delicious!

One Bowl Apple Cake

Ingredients

2 large eggs — cold or room temp, doesn’t matter

1 3/4 cups regular white sugar

2 heaping teaspoons cinnamon — I love cinnamon. You can cut this to 1 tsp. cinnamon and/or 1 tsp. allspice

1/2 cup veg oil

6 of your favorite baking apples – in my area I use a mix of Granny Smith and Golden Delicious. Other good ones are Fuji, Empire and Gala

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, mix the eggs, sugar, cinnamon and oil. Peel and slice the apples and add to mixture in bowl, coating as you go to keep apples from turning brown. Mix together the baking powder and flour and add to the ingredients in the bowl. Mix well (best with a fork) until all of the flour is absorbed by the wet ingredients. Pour the mixture into a greased, one 9-inch by 13-inch pan or two 9-inch round pans.

Bake for 55 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack. I served it warm with a big scoop of ice cream.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.