Tin can drive, Indian points, armory redone

This week in 1943, The Press-Gazette reported that 29 people at Hillsboro High School attended football practice in hopes of joining the team. The article also said only three people on the team had experience.

The chairman of the Highland County Salvage Committee, Weaver Williamson, said people in all county schools were recruited to help with a tin can collection campaign. The plan was to place the tin can containers at each of the schools in the county system and people were recruited to collect cans in their homes and neighborhoods and put them in the containers for the war effort.

The Hillsboro Bowling League was preparing to open. There were eight different teams that participated in the league and the team that placed first was reported to win about $50. The article also said a portion of the different league prizes were deducted at the end of the season to pay for a party that all league members were eligible to attend.

A speaker, a WLW commentator named Gregor Ziemer that was assigned the topic, visited Hillsboro High School to give a speech about the methods through which Nazis “poisoned the minds” of a generation of German children.

The squirrel hunting season opened and an article said early reports showed only a few “nimrods” went to the woods on opening day to participate. The article also said the sale of hunting licenses throughout the county was reported as “considerably below” the previous year’s total.

The Colony Theater in Hillsboro premiered a showing of “We’ve Never Been Licked” by the Highland County War Bond Sales Committee. Anybody that purchased a war bond of any denomination from the time of the article until the premiere of the showing received a free ticket to the show.

This week in 1963, The Press-Gazette reported that the 10th annual beef barbecue and square dance were held at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The article said the event was a fundraiser to improve the fairgrounds.

The Raymond R. Stout Post No. 129 of the American Legion of Hillsboro was cited by the national organization of the legion in recognition for “its outstanding service to the children and youth of Hillsboro.

The public address announcer at the Hillsboro and Milford football game started his line-up announcements before the game. He started fine until he announced a brand-new football position: “left center.”

Hunting was found to be prohibited on land encompassed by Fort Hill State Park. The article said thoughts that it was permitted might have come from a prior story that concerned a hunting accident in the area.

The paper reported that a Hillsboro archaeologist, Charles Boatman, and some of his “cohorts” came up with a proof that said that Highland County was inhabited to at least before 6000 B.C. They found several fluted Indian points in an area along Brush Creek in Southeastern Highland County, and according to the curator of archaeology at the Ohio State Museum, Dr. Ray Baby, fluted points were in an era of history called the Early Hunters.

This week in 1986, the Hillsboro-Press Gazette reported that state Rep. Harry Malott awarded $50,000 to the Highland County Community Action Organization to specifically fund a Child and Family Health Services (CFHS) project.

The paper reported that the Cincinnati Reds’ chances of making the postseason “all but expired” after the team split a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which made it even harder for the team to take home the National League West crown.

The Hillsboro eight grade football team ended its game against Blanchester with a 6-0 win thanks to a new rule that meant ties were no longer allowed in high school or junior high school football games. This game was the first of the season for the Hillsboro squad.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that renovations were finished at the Ralph Phillips Civic and Recreation Center thanks to help from the Greenfield Rotary Club. This project cost about $60,000 and included the installation of a HVAC system and window replacements through most of the building as well as renovations to the plumbing.

Lowe’s confirmed that a new store was under construction at the intersection of Harry Sauner Road and S.R. 73 in Hillsboro. The article said that the new building was expected to open in the third quarter of 2006.

That paper said that Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Carson Palmer looked “golden” in his second season as the team’s signal-caller. Palmer starred in the team’s first game of the season when it faced off against the Cleveland Browns when he went 26 for 34 and threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 victory for the Bengals.

