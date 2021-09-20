Highland Co. voting information

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the deadline to register for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election is Monday, Oct. 4.

The board office, located at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200, will have extended hours on Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voter registration forms are available at the board office, local public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.boe.ohio.gov/highland/ and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen. If you have any questions, contact the Highland County Board of Elections office. It can be reached by telephone at 937-393-9961.

Also, early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct 5, at the Highland County Board of Elections office. The office will be open during the following hours for regular municipal elections, primary elections, and special elections conducted in odd years:

For weeks one, two and three of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except on any holiday, state of Ohio has mandated the board of elections be open on the following dates Not that there will be no absentee in-person voting Oct. 11:

Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 5-8 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday thru Friday, Oct. 12-15 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday thru Friday, Oct. 18-22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Week four of voting:

Monday thru Friday:

Oct. 25-29 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Week of Election Day:

Monday, Nov. 1 —8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots must by postmarked no later than Nov. 1, 2021.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 when the voting hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be no in-person voting at the board of elections office on Election Day. Voting centers will be located at the following locations for the precincts listed:

Vote Center 1 (Leesburg, Fairfield East, Fairfield West) North Joint Fire District Building, 200 South St., Leesburg.

Vote Center 2 (Hillsboro Northeast, Hillsboro Northwest, Hillsboro Southeast) Hillsboro Church of Christ, Room 1, 155 W. Walnut St.

Vote Center 3 (Hillsboro Southwest A, Hillsboro Southwest B) Hillsboro Church of Christ,Room 2, 155 W. Walnut St.

Vote Center 4 (Lynchburg, Dodson) — Lynchburg Fire Department, 8123 S.R. 135.

Vote Center 5 (Hamer, Salem) — Danville Church of Christ, 4917 S.R. 138.

Vote Center 6 (Liberty Northeast, Liberty South) — Hills & Dales Training Center, 1919 U.S. Route 50.

Vote Center 7 (Paint North, Paint Southeast, Paint Southwest) — Rainsboro Elementary School, 12916 Barrett Mill Rd.

Vote Center 8 (Greenfield North, Greenfield South, Madison) — Chapel of Hope, 12986 S.R. 41.

Vote Center 9 (Brushcreek, Jackson, Marshall) — Marshall Community Center, 11090 S.R. 124.

Vote Center 10 (Whiteoak, Clay) — Mowrystown Church of Christ Community Center, 28 W. Main St.

Vote Center 11 (Concord, New Market) — Hopewell Education Center, 5350 New Market Rd.

Vote Center 12 (Liberty Northwest, Penn, Union, Washington) — Southern State Community College Patriot Center, 100 Hobart Dr.

Any voters in line at the end of these regular business hours must be permitted to cast a ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Deadline to register for general election is Oct. 4