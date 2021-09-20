Highland County schools see more than 50 cases

Highland County schools saw more than 50 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 6-11, according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) system that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-219 during the 2021-22 school year.

The data was the latest available Monday.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the entirety of the pandemic as well as the number of new cases those schools had Sept. 6-11:

* Bright Local School District had one new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 17 total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local School District had 14 new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 41 total student cases and 15 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village School District had 33 new student cases and nine new staff cases. It has had 84 total student cases and 14 total staff cases.

* Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had eight total student cases and 12 total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had one new student case, but no new staff cases. It has had two total student cases and two total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City School District had no new student or staff cases. It has had 77 total student and 13 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local School District had four new student cases and two new staff cases. It has had 12 total student and two total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

Highland County is seeing 46 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday.

Highland County continues its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated on Monday.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 34.41 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Monday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 53.38 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 49.45 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 31.03 percent.

The full statistics for Highland County can be seen below.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 34.41 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 14,853 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 851 people, or 7.65 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,104 people, or 22.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,303 people, or 27.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,732 people, or 32.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,635 people, or 45.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,747 people, or 567.34 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,662 people, or 64.19 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,473 people, or 69.03 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,038 people, or 69.11 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,308 people, or 67.32 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 31.03 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 13,394 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 686 people, or 6.16 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 912 people, or 18.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,096 people, or 22.73 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,536 people, or 29.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,362 people, or 40.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,631 people, or 53.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,535 people, or 59.24 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,403 people, or 65.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 988 people, or 65.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,245 people, or 64.08 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Latest figures show 31 percent of county residents now vaccinated