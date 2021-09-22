New business for Greenfield

A new business plans to locate in the Greenfield Industrial Park in a month to a month and a half, city manager Todd Wilkin said at Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Wilkin said the news is “pretty big.” He said the company asked for the announcement to be kept low-key, and that more details will be announced later.

In another development, the commissioners discussed the designated smoking area at the Hi-TEC Center being moved. Jeff Duncan, board president, said that the area is close to the building. He said that because of that, there have been issues when people have to walk through the smoking area to get into the building.

Duncan said the area will be moved further away from the building. He said that Dance Excavation LLC has provided an estimate to pour a concrete pad away from the building to “remedy some of the issues we have with that.”

Duncan said the commissioners went to a Southwest Commissioner’s Conference in Lebanon on Monday. He said the meeting included discussion on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and the rules around its use.

“Got a chance to visit with other commissioners,” Duncan said. “We thought we were the only county dealing with problems and we’re not. Makes you feel better that other people have issues, too.”

Daniels said the commissioners will attend a meeting next Wednesday in Columbus that focuses on ARPA money and topics like reporting, a more in-depth look into aspects of how the money will be sent distributed, and a high-level look at how the money can be spent. He said there are nuances to the ARPA money and how it can be used.

In other news, Wilkin said work has been happening for some time on the Weastec building in Greenfield. He said there’s slope and groundwork that still needs to be done because a soybean field behind it causes some water Weastec hem to get the site finished.

Duncan said the roof is finished at the Hi-TEC Center, but that work is still being done on the gutters, and they are still waiting on downspouts.

He also said the Miller-Mason Paving Company will be doing some paving for the county, which had previously been approved. He said the company would try to work around the commissioners’ schedules. He said they are going to do the Hi-TEC center parking lot, some areas around the sheriff’s office and the parking lot behind the Eagles.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_DSC_0738.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

Few details but Wilkin says deal is ‘pretty big’