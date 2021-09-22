Greenfield utility bill payment issues arise again

Back in May, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said that there were issues with how some residents were paying their water and sewer bills, and the issues are cropping up again, according to his report to at Tuesday’s village council meeting.

The issue is arising when people Google how to pay their water bill and are directed to a third-party site called doxo.com. This is not the correct way to go because, if the payment gets to the village at all, it is long after the water is shut off for non-payment. This third-party site is not affiliated with the village in any way.

The secure and correct way to pay a water and sewer bill online is to go to the village’s website at greenfieldohio.net. Once there, click on “Pay Your Utility Bill Online.” You will be routed to Invoicecloud.com where you can pay. Additionally, those who register with an email address or cell number for online pay will receive an email or text message reminder with a link on which to pay every month.

There is a convenience fee that comes with using a credit card to make the payment. A convenience fee for paying by phone has also been proposed, and will be discussed further at the next council finance committee meeting.

In addition, there is a drop box for water and sewer payments located in the first floor lobby of the City Building and a drop box in the alley behind the City Building, the latter of which is on a curb and does not require a person to exit their vehicle to drop the payment in the box. There is no additional fee to pay by check and use the drop box.

In other business, three citizens were announced as recipients of the citizen of the month award for September. All have been a part of the Greenfield Design Review Board and contributed to design policy for the downtown, including the development of the guidance for outdoor seating areas. Those awarded were Kandace Wilson, Judy McCarty and Larry Hayes.

Wilkin said people don’t always realize the time and effort it takes to research and develop policy and that what these people have done is all volunteer. It is volunteers like the recipients that help get things done in the village, he said, and it is the work of volunteers that helps ensure proper governance.

McCarty was the only one able to make Tuesday’s meeting, but all three recipients will receive plaques for the recognition.

September’s employee of the month is patrolman Kyle Duff, who has been with the Greenfield Police Department for more than five years. He’s not one that’s seen by many as he works third shift and is responsible for maintaining records and ensuring standards are met with the jail.

Wilkin said the jail is projected to generate approximately $75,000 this year, and that it is largely because of the efforts of Duff, as well as Sgt. Michael Fryer, who was last month’s employee of the month, that this is possible.

Wilkin reported that he recently met with CenterPoint gas, formerly Vectren, regarding street-opening permits. He said it has been a problem for a while that when contractors will come into the village to work on gas lines and not bother getting the proper permit to open the street, then they leave and the street is not built back to the required specifications.

The city manager said the street-opening permit costs $2,000, but when the contractor finishes their job and builds the road back to the required specifications, the $2,000 is refunded. The meeting with the gas company was so that it would understand that the village will not tolerate being left with subpar street build-backs and a bill will be sent when the appropriate measures are not taken.

If anyone sees a contractor cutting into a street, contact the City Building so the administration is aware of the activity.

On other matters, work on Greenfield’s rail line is slated to begin in late winter or early spring, Wilkin reported. He said that was the same time frame given for last year, but the pandemic put a halt to many things and the rail improvements were included.

In 2020, Greenfield was awarded a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant totaling more than $3.4 million for improvements on the rail line. This latest round of improvements will include tie replacement and bringing the rail from its current rating of 10 miles per hour to a 25-mile-per-hour rating, which will help the industries that use the line.

There is a suggestion box on the first floor of the City Building by the elevator. It is for suggestions, complaints, award ideas and nominations, and it all can be done anonymously if one wishes. Suggestions may also be given by calling the village offices, by email, or by message on the village’s Facebook page.

Upcoming events:

Fall Home and Garden Contest — Entries should be submitted to the village by Sept. 24. The winner will be announced on Oct. 5.

Community Savings Bank Community Shred Day — on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon a mobile shred truck will be in the bank’s parking lot for document shredding. This is a free service to the community.

Rubber Duck Regatta — Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. — see Grow Greater Greenfield’s Facebook page for more information.

Pumpkin Carving and Painting Contest — Oct. 16 from 3-4 p.m. — see Grow Greater Greenfield’s Facebook page for more information.

Oktoberfest — Oct. 16 beginning at 4 p.m. — see Grow Greater Greenfield’s Facebook page for more information.

Halloween storefront decorating contest — storefronts should be decorated by Oct. 16. The winner will be announced on Oct. 19.

Beggar’s Night — Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail — Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini and Amie Ernst are pictured Tuesday. Phil Clyburn was excused from the meeting and Brenda Losey joined remotely. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Council-pic-1.jpg Greenfield Village Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini and Amie Ernst are pictured Tuesday. Phil Clyburn was excused from the meeting and Brenda Losey joined remotely. Photo by Angela Shepherd Dunn https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Council-pic-2.jpg Dunn Photo by Angela Shepherd McCarty https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Council-pic-3.jpg McCarty Photo by Angela Shepherd