Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Lesley Lightner. We are always posting the food we prepare and last week Lesley posted her meat loaves. I asked Lesley to share this wonderful recipe with all of you and she said, of course, that she would be glad to share

”My sister-in-law gave me this recipe, which is a favorite of the entire clan,” Lightner said. “I love it because it makes eight loaves and freezes beautifully. That makes it easy to divide when there are only two in the household.”

Lesley also said that when they mean lean ground beef, they men lean — 90/10 or 93/7.

Thank you so much, Lesley, for sharing this recipe with all of us.

Aunt Ann’s Li’l

Cheddar Meat Loaves

Ingredients

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 tsp. salt

1 pound lean ground beef

2/3 cup ketchup

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp. prepared mustard

Directions

Beat eggs and milk in a bowl. Stir in cheese, oats, onion and salt. Add beef and mix well. Shape into eight loaves. Place in a greased 13-inch by 9-inch by 2-inch baking dish. Combine ketchup, brown sugar and mustard and spoon over loaves. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 160 degrees.

