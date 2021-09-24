Highland County travel report

City of Hillsboro U.S. Route 50 Sidewalk Upgrade — This project started installing new pedestrian facilities along U.S. 50 inside the city of Hillsboro between the intersection of Willetsville Pike and West Main Strep.m.PM, Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Winter 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing — S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Remaining work is taking place along the route between U.S. 50 and the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement — S.R. 41 will has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.