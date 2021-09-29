One flown from accident site

One person was flown from the scene of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro.

At 9:45 a.m., Cynthia Martin was driving a 2017 GMC Yukon on U.S. 62 south of Muhlbach Road and had stopped while waiting to make a turn into a private drive when her vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven a female juvenile, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

The state patrol said the name of the juvenile could not be released due to her age.

Martin was flown from the scene by a CareFlight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The juvenile was cited for following too close, rear-ending another vehicle, and not ensuring a clear distance ahead, said Ohio State Patrol Trooper Kyle Prose, who responded to the accident.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District also responded to the accident.

The state patrol said no further information was available.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

A CareFlight helicopter prepares to land Wednesday at the site of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_helicopter-pic.jpg A CareFlight helicopter prepares to land Wednesday at the site of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 62 south of Hillsboro. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Female juvenile cited for assured clear distance ahead