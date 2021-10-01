County curfew, Dad’s Night and a horse thief

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1938, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Highland County delegate to the 1938 American Red Cross convention in San Francisco, California, Dr. W.B. Kilpatrick, told the students at McClain High School about the Junior Red Cross Movement. The assembly also highlighted what the Highland County Executive Committee put together for the Junior Red Cross organizations across high schools in the county.

The McClain Tigers were reported to travel to London, Ohio, to participate in a “Dad’s Night,” which was the first in the school’s history. The players’ fathers had special seats on the sidelines which also displayed the numbers of each player.

Preston’s Super Market in the Greenfield Auto Co. building on West Jefferson Street opened. The public was invited to visit the store and hear a concert by the community band from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

A sale of Forget-Me-Nots sponsored by the Harry E. Binegar Chapter 25, DAV had its most successful sale ever, with a total reported sale of $139.13. The earnings came from blue paper emblems, contributions in answer to personal solicitation letters and the sale of a total of 1,325 flowers.

The 29th annual National Dairy Show at the Ohio State Fairgrounds was reported to have multiple different events for people to enjoy. Some of these events included a national-pulling contest, a dairy product exhibit, a “Buckeye State Music Jubilee” and a night horse show sponsored by the Please guild of Columbus.

This week in 1966, The Press-Gazette reported that a 17-year-old female resident of Hillsboro made it to the semi-finals in the Miss Teenage Cincinnati-Land Contest. This event scored teenagers on poise, talent and general ability to be Miss Teenage America.

Landowners that wanted to quail hunt or “permit” hunting quail on their land during the 1966 hunting season were told to contact the Division of Wildlife and get agreement forms at that time of the year.

A curfew in Highland County was announced by Judge Richard Davis. This was a 31-day curfew for county boys and girls under the age of 16 and started on Oct. 1 and ran through Oct. 31. The time for juveniles to be in their home was be at 8 p.m.

Robert Brown, of Lynchburg Rt. 1, returned from the national convention of the American Society of Agronomy at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brown was working on his master’s degree in soil chemistry at Ohio State University.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Department reported that a horse thief in the area was found to not be who he said he was. He was found to be somebody that was wanted in New Jersey for auto larceny and jailbreaking.

The Hillsboro Jaycees were given an explanation of the progress of the proposed Highland County Airport and also asked to help at the construction fund drive. The chairman of the Highland County Airport Commissioner said the $100,000 state grant could only be used for runways, taxiways and the like, and not aspects like construction of buildings on the site, which had to come from the county.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that an estimated crowd of 500 people gathered at the courthouse square in Hillsboro to hear the Republican gubernatorial ticket of George Voinovich and Mike DeWine.

The paper reported on the school lunch menu for multiple schools from Oct. 1-19. For Hillsboro High School, some of the lunches include ham sandwiches, tacos, turkey and noodles, spaghetti and macaroni and cheese.

A Simmental Holstein bull that weighed about 2,000 pounds escaped from the Union Stockyards and led the Hillsboro Police Department on a chase through the streets. The article said the bull escaped by getting between a stockyard employee that tried to tag the bull in an unloading shoot and a gate.

The Cincinnati Reds clinched the NL West thanks to the San Francisco Giants defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on the same day that it was Hillsboro Day. The Reds’ game that day ended up not being completed because of rain.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported that three former Ohio State Buckeyes and two fathers of current Buckeyes visited Hillsboro for the Standardbred Computer Zone. The guests were Gary Williams, Glen Cobb, Jan White, Dan Nugent (father of kicker Mike Nugent) and Keith Hawk (father of linebacker A.J. Hawk).

Joe Nuxhall, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and broadcaster, was reported to be visiting Books ‘N’ More in Wilmington for a book signing of “Joe: Rounding Third and Heading for Home,” where the proceeds would go to a character education fund and a scholarship fund.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were reported to have a “lack of punch on offense” and the article said the team was behind all but two teams in the conference in running the football, tallying 121 yards per game. The team was ranked seventh in the country and at the time was 3-0.

