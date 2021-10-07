HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dezmon Dowd, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for having a dog at large.

Zachary Scarberry, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Herbert Leonard, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Oct. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristin Mills, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business and received traffic citations for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Christopher Nichols, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order.