Robbery and a weather balloon

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Times reported that two unmasked men held up John Prosser, an attendant at Standard Filling Station on S.R. 73 between Hillsboro and New Vienna, and robbed the man of $40. The two men were driving an Oldsmobile coach and were still at large at the time of the article.

A colt and dairy show were to be held by the Highland County Draft Horse Breeders Association and the Highland County Dairy Improvement Association. There were 28 classes in the colt show and about 15 classes in the dairy show.

The paper had an article that gave an account of how the Chicago fire started, which was that someone had their cow kick over a lamp. The article said the cow was being milked for the second time for a christening party for the owner’s cottage.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that a military weather balloon was found at the Appleton farm a mile south of U.S. Route 50 near Rainsboro. The article said the balloon was found hanging on a fence and was mostly intact, but that a small light on the equipment was still burning.

Plans were in process for the annual Fall Camporee for Boy Scouts in Highland and Fayette counties. Some of the activities included a compass course, knot-tying, water boiling, tree identification and axemanship.

An Ohio history and government test sponsored by Ohio University was given to five Hillsboro High School juniors. The article said the test was an awards competition for excellence in state history, government and citizenship.

A former Hillsboro High School student, Philip Brown, was named as a semi-finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition. The article said the semi-finalists next had to take a scholastic aptitude test, answer questions on their goals and ambitions and give information on of their finances.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that the Appalachian Front Audubon Society held its third annual Bird Seed Savings Day. Several kinds of seed were available, including a blend of black oil and striped sunflower and wild birdseed.

The Hunter family of Hillsboro were exhibitors at the 1980 North American International Livestock Exposition. The article said each of them, Karen and Kim, entered one head of Simmental for the competition.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners tentatively accepted a bid from DJ Group that focused on the initial development of the Leesburg Industrial Park and was for $596,261 to build the access roads and install the water and sewer lines.

The paper reported that a Habitat for Humanity affiliate in Hillsboro was being formed. It said that once the affiliate was chartered, Habitat for Humanity International would be available to help volunteers help families “realize their home ownership dreams.”

An Ohio man was reported to have caught Barry Bonds’ record-tying 70th home run in a single season. After he caught the ball, he, his son and a family friend were taken to a secluded place behind the stands so nobody that “had designs on him or his prize” could get him.

