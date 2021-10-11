This bright-eyed and bushy-tailed charmer is Ringo, an all-terrain, short-haired, long-tailed, American sniffer who is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. About 1-year-old, and at 30 pounds medium sized, he is attentive, energetic, happy to run, play or be petted, fine with a leash, good with people, and seems good with new dogs he meets. Ringo is smart, pays attention and operates with all his senses enthusiastically engaged. To meet Ringo, call the dog pound at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden.

