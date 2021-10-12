New Life pantry, services reopen

New Life Church & Ministries in Hillsboro has announced that after more than a week of pandemic-related closures, some events will resume this week, beginning with the weekly food pantry on Friday.

The food pantry program will be in operation Friday at the church, located at 6101 S.R. 247 at the southern edge of the city. On Oct. 17, Sunday school will be offered at 9 a.m. and church services will be held at 10: 30 a.m.

Other programs and services have been canceled for this week. This includes Ivy’s Closet, the clothing program. In addition, no additional clothing donations are being accepted. The church requests that you do not drop off any items until further notice.

“Because the situation is evolving, church leadership will be making further scheduling decisions later this week or early next week,” a news release from the church said.

For updates, follow local news media reports. The church said it will send an updated news release when more information is available.

“The church leaders thank you for your continued support and prayers during this difficult time,” the new release said.

Besides providing Bible studies and worship services, New Life also distributes food and clothing to the needy. The church has been a fixture in Hillsboro since pastors Bill and Linda Bowman established it in 1989.

Information for this story was provided by Victoria Bowman, New Life Church & Ministries.

