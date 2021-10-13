Hillsboro flushing hydrants Oct. 25-29

The city of Hillsboro Public Works Department announced Wednesday that it will be conducting its annual fall hydrant flushing starting Monday, Oct. 25 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 29.

“While water will remain safe throughout the flushing process, the city water department advises that water may become discolored and appear reddish or milky as a result of high velocities achieved during the flushing process,” the public works department said in a news release. “Hydrant flushing is necessary to enhance water quality and taste along with the functional operation of fire hydrants and for the city of Hillsboro customers’ fire protection system.”

Flushing will begin at the northeast section of Hillsboro proceeding to the northwest, southeast and final completion in the southwest area of the city.

“Customers should be aware of change in water pressure and color of their water as these are common characteristics of hydrant flushing,” the news release said. “Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching crews flushing hydrants.”