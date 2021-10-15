Goodwill store coming to Hillsboro

A Goodwill store will be opening on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro as soon as in the next few months, confirmed Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley Public Relations Manager Cindy Carusone.

According to Carusone, the store will be opening at 500 Harry Sauner Rd., the former site of Roger Williams Auto Sales, which has since relocated to 1480 N. High St. in Hillsboro. A Roger Williams Auto Sales spokesperson confirmed the former location had been sold to Goodwill.

Carusone reiterated that the new Goodwill enterprise will, in fact, be a Goodwill store, not an office, as had been rumored in local social media pages. Carusone said that while no definitive opening date has been established, the hope is that it will be open by the end of the year.

Carusone said that Goodwill is also hiring for various employment opportunities relevant to the Hillsboro store, and that more information can be found at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley website, accessible at www.gesmv.org.

“We are excited to be here,” Carusone said.

Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said that Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley has joined the chamber as a member. “We welcome all new businesses to Highland County,” Wheeler said.

Lauren Walker, Hillsboro economic development assistant and code enforcement officer, said that understanding the needs of the community, as well as being proactive in response to prospective businesses’ development interests, were critical components to welcoming the Goodwill store to the community “with open arms.” Walker said that, through the community stakeholder input received in the Imagine Hillsboro Comprehensive plan, “We’ve learned our community desires a variety of businesses and as we start to fill our inventory and approach businesses, we keep our community voices in mind.”

Walker said that new economic development such as the new Goodwill store also relies upon timely responses and effective communications, and said that, “time kills deals.” To that end, Walker said that the city prioritizes expediency and efficiency in its approach to requests that facilitate business development.

“Whether an appraiser is waiting on a signature of a new survey, a bank needs a zoning verification letter before a closing, or an investor is waiting for an approval from the building department,” Walker said. She said the city understands that time is important and “being business friendly” is a priority.

Walker said that the city encourages prospective businesses or property owners to communicate with the city to discuss local incentives.

For more information about Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, access its website at www.gesmv.org.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

This building on Harry Sauner Road will be the site of a new Goodwill store in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Goodwill-pic.jpg This building on Harry Sauner Road will be the site of a new Goodwill store in Hillsboro. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

City emphasizes importance of helping new businesses thrive