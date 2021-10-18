GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chelsea Bates, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from Montgomery County for felony possession of drugs.

Angelica Munyon, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Oct. 7

INCIDENT

At 8:44 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pine Street reported a fight in the area. Officers patrolled the location and were unable to locate the reported subjects.

Oct. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Achor, 39, Sardinia, was arrested on a warrant from Brown County for failure to appear and breaking and entering.

INCIDENT

At 5:17 p.m., a Dollar General employee reported a female entered the business and removed merchandise without paying. The incident is under investigation.

Oct. 9

ARREST/CITATION

Michael Calhoun, 56, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant from Ross County for failure to appear.

Oct. 10

INCIDENT

At 8:12 p.m., a Dollar General employee reported a male left the business without paying for merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Oct. 11

INCIDENTS

At 10:54 a.m., Community Markets reported a theft of merchandise. The incident remains under investigation.

At 12:19 p.m. a Dollar General employee reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Oct. 12

ARREST/CITATION

Dustin Blevins, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Oct. 13

ARREST/CITATIONS

Shawn Howland II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENT

At 10:42 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone had caused damage to his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.