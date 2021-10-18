GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Oct. 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Chelsea Bates, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from Montgomery County for felony possession of drugs.
Angelica Munyon, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Oct. 7
INCIDENT
At 8:44 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Pine Street reported a fight in the area. Officers patrolled the location and were unable to locate the reported subjects.
Oct. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jason Achor, 39, Sardinia, was arrested on a warrant from Brown County for failure to appear and breaking and entering.
INCIDENT
At 5:17 p.m., a Dollar General employee reported a female entered the business and removed merchandise without paying. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 9
ARREST/CITATION
Michael Calhoun, 56, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant from Ross County for failure to appear.
Oct. 10
INCIDENT
At 8:12 p.m., a Dollar General employee reported a male left the business without paying for merchandise. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 11
INCIDENTS
At 10:54 a.m., Community Markets reported a theft of merchandise. The incident remains under investigation.
At 12:19 p.m. a Dollar General employee reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 12
ARREST/CITATION
Dustin Blevins, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.
Oct. 13
ARREST/CITATIONS
Shawn Howland II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
INCIDENT
At 10:42 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone had caused damage to his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.