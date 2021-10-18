Chunk, a happy, short, sweet and low fella, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A certified tail-wagger, friendly with everyone and good on a leash, he clearly had a pretty good home life in the past. Not too tall, not too small, but just right, Chunk weighs 48 pounds and is just an amiable, all-around nice guy who probably enjoys watching tv, taking walks around the block and sharing snacks. To meet Chunk, or any of the many dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-840-9222 or visit the Highland County Dog Pound on FaceBook.

Chunk, a happy, short, sweet and low fella, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A certified tail-wagger, friendly with everyone and good on a leash, he clearly had a pretty good home life in the past. Not too tall, not too small, but just right, Chunk weighs 48 pounds and is just an amiable, all-around nice guy who probably enjoys watching tv, taking walks around the block and sharing snacks. To meet Chunk, or any of the many dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-840-9222 or visit the Highland County Dog Pound on FaceBook. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Pet-of-Week-2.jpg Chunk, a happy, short, sweet and low fella, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A certified tail-wagger, friendly with everyone and good on a leash, he clearly had a pretty good home life in the past. Not too tall, not too small, but just right, Chunk weighs 48 pounds and is just an amiable, all-around nice guy who probably enjoys watching tv, taking walks around the block and sharing snacks. To meet Chunk, or any of the many dogs at the pound, call for an appointment at 937-840-9222 or visit the Highland County Dog Pound on FaceBook. Submitted photo