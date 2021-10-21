Sentenced for trafficking meth

A Sardinia woman was sentenced to three years of community control Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Natasha Rhoads, 26, Sardinia, was sentenced to one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Court records said Rhoads must pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office in monthly payments of $50 starting on Feb. 1, 2022, for a total of $360 to the Highland County Task Force. They also said Rhoads must successfully complete the Family Recovery Services (FRS) treatment plan and recommended aftercare, and that if she violates any of the community control sanctions, she must serve a prison sentence of between nine and 36 months as well as pay a fine of $10,000. The entry said that if Rhoads is sentenced to time in prison, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after her release was found to be optional.

The entry additionally said that if Rhoads is sentenced to prison for a felony of the third degree that isn’t a felony of violence or felony sex offense or a felony of the fourth or fifth degree, she would be subject to up to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to court records, on Sept. 18, 2020, a detective and special agent (SA) met with a confidential informant who arranged to meet Rhoads to purchase methamphetamine for $600. The informantwas then searched and given an audio/video recorder and dropped off down the street.

A green Saturn then pulled up and the informant got inside where a female was located. The informant exited the vehicle six minutes later and a detective picked the informant up. The informant turned over a plastic bag of white crystals as well as $240 in cash. The informant said Rhoads gave him the bag of white crystals, but that she didn’t have the entire amount and returned $240, according to court records.

A detective reviewed the video footage and identified Rhoads as the person that gave the informant the bag of white crystals. The white crystals were then sent to BCI for analysis where they tested positive as 13.82 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to court records, which also stated that the bulk amount of meth is three grams.

