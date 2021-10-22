Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is our newest member of The Times-Gazette, John Hackley. He is a news reporter, plus he can cook and that is a plus for all of us at the paper because we love new recipes, and we love to eat.

We welcome John to our newspaper family. I can’t wait to try this spaghetti bake. Thank you so much John for sharing it with us.

Have a great week. Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

Ingredients:

• 16-ounce thin spaghetti

• 2 eggs

• 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

• 5 Tbsp. butter, melted

• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese softened

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 lb. Italian sausage or hamburger cooked

• 1 (24-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly spray a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

• Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain. Whisk together eggs, parmesan cheese and melted butter. Toss with pasta. Place in prepared pan.

• Combine Italian seasoning, garlic, cream cheese, and sour cream. Spread over pasta.

• Combined cooked sausage or hamburger and spaghetti sauce. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Top with two cups shredded mozzarella cheese.

• Bake for 45 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.