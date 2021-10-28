Rock the Block car show Saturday at Liberty Park

The local Rock the Block organization will be holding their second annual Trunk-or-Treat car show Saturday at the Liberty Park Pavilion in Hillsboro.

Admission is free, and donations will be used to support the local Shop with a Cop program and other local charities.

“Last year we gave $1,600 to Shop with a Cop, and we thought we could help them for this Christmas,” said Colista Holsinger, who is a coordinator for the show. “I definitely think it’s an important program that really helps out families.”

The group raised more than $4,000 from the car show for local charities at last year’s event.

Holsinger said the show had about 34 cars last year, and she is hoping for 50 this year.

The event will include food, music, drinks and games. There will be a costume contest for adults and children along with a raffle.

