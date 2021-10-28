HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 24

A resident of the 6000 block of East New Market Road reported items taken from a vehicle.

Oct. 25

A resident of the 1800 block of S.R. 134 advised a male was unresponsive in a vehicle. After investigation, Kindra D. Williams, 44, of Sardinia, was charged with making a false report.

Oct. 26

A resident of the 7100 block of Beechwood Road reported her residence had been entered.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Reno Lane to a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ryan Simpson, 22, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 7100 block of Abernathy Road reported identity theft.

Oct. 27

A resident of the 4500 block of Briggs Road reported a building had been broke in to.