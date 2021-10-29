Hello! Welcome to Sharon’s Kitchen. If you are looking for a one-pot and easy recipe, well, here it is.

With me today is my good friend Jill Wyatt. I love Jill. Not only is she a great cook, but also she can make anything in her and her husband’s workshop. She is so talented. She made me the best welcome sign ever. But if you ask Jill what makes her happy, she will say her children and grandbabies, and she will smile.

Thank you so much Jill for sharing this great recipe with all of us. I am going to make this. YUM!

What are your favorite recipes. Please share them and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you like, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Chicken chili

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken breast

2 cans Rotel (undrained)

2 cans corn (undrained)

2 cans pinto beans (drained and rinsed)

2 cans black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 large onion

2 cups of chicken broth

2 tbsp. of chili powder

1 tbsp. of cumin

2 tsp. of salt

1 tsp. of pepper

2 packets of ranch seasoning

16 ounces of cream cheese (two bricks)

Directions

Put it all in a crock pot on high for four hours or low for eight hours. I shred my chicken when it’s done and add it back in.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.