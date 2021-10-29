Turkey bingo at SSCC

Still concerned about social distancing for its members, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will hold 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro.

Parking starts at 11 a.m. and the bingo games, when 100 Honeysuckle white turkeys averaging 13 pounds in weight will be given away, run from noon to 2 p.m.

“Typically, we have such a huge turnout for these events — up to 300 — and you can’t social distance with that many people in the center,” senior center executive director Mechell Frost said. “So we want to thank Southern State for allowing us to have at their place.”

Admission is $20 person and includes four bingo cards, all the supplies, plus a raffle ticket to win a Craftsman stand-up rolling tool box. Anyone attending the event has to pay the admission price, and you must be 18 or older to play.

There is no limit to how many turkeys one person can win.

Players can play from inside their vehicle or bring a chair and sit outside, but they will need an FM radio.

You can show up the day of the event and purchase a ticket. But those purchasing a presale ticket — Monday, Tuesday or Friday at the center (185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or online at highlanseniors.com — will receive a scratch-off ticket and win either a turkey or a side dish.

No one with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms should attend the event.

The event is a fundraiser supporting the operation of the senior center. It will only be cancelled in the event of a downpour or severe weather, Frost said.

“We really encourage everyone to come out, win some turkeys, have a great time, and support the senior center,” she said.

For more information contact the senior center at 937-393-4745.

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members pose for a photo advertising the center's 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition event on Nov. 6 at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

