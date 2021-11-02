HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 29

ARREST/CITATION

Leda McClure, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trevaughn Horsley, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Clermont County.

Rachel Miller, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Larry McKee, 60, of Leesburg, was cited for failure to reinstate and failure to yield.

Oct. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Fred C. McDaniel, 53, of Blanchester, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Anthony D. Jackson, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Patrick Shorten, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Jonathan Howell, 53, of New Vienna, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michelle M. Rodriguez, 49, of Hamilton, was cited for speed.

Benjamin M. Paige, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Merion L. Smith, 55, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.