Hillsboro man avoids prison on meth charge

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to three years of community control this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Dereck Rericha, 46, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the judgment entry from the Highland County Common Pleas Court, Rericha must successfully complete the Family Recovery Services (FRS) substance use disorder (SUD) treatment plan and aftercare program.

The judgment entry also said that if Rericha violates any of the community control sanctions, he must serve a prison sentence of between six months and 12 months as well as pay a fine of $2,500. If Rericha is sentenced to prison time, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release is optional.

If Rericha is sentenced to prison for a felony of the third degree that isn’t a felony of violence or felony sex offense, or a felony of the fourth or fifth degree, after his release, he will be subject to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to a bill of particulars filed by the state or the prosecutor, on Jan. 2, 2021, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was on patrol on High Street in Hillsboro when he saw a white vehicle in front of him commit a marked lanes violation. The trooper activated the overhead lights on the patrol vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. After the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the trooper made contact with the driver, who identified himself as Rericha. While the trooper spoke with Rericha, the trooper detected a “slight” odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.

The bill of particulars said the trooper asked Rericha for his driver’s license and to also exit the vehicle. The trooper asked Rericha if he’d consumed any alcohol which Rericha said he had earlier that day. While the trooper questioned Rericha on how much alcohol he’d consumed, Rericha changed his story “multiple” times. The trooper also saw that Rericha’s eyes looked to be bloodshot and glassy. The trooper then saw that Rericha appeared to be nervous and wouldn’t make eye contact.

According to the bill of particulars, Rericha agreed to the trooper conducting a pat-down of his person for weapons. Rericha had a pocket knife in his pocket and the trooper directed Rericha to place the pocket knife on the hood of the patrol vehicle. The trooper then asked Rericha about what the lump in his pocket was, which Rericha said was his wallet and some pills. The trooper asked Rericha to remove those items from his pocket and put them onto the hood of the patrol vehicle.

The bill of particulars said Rericha complied with that order and said the pills were Suboxone, and that he had a prescription for them. The trooper raised the pill bottle and saw pills and a clear bag. The trooper then removed the clear bag from the pill bottle and saw that the bag had a crystal substance inside of it. Rericha said that the substance in the clear bag wasn’t his. The trooper asked Rericha what the substance was and Rericha indicated it was crystal meth. Rericha was then placed under arrest for OVI.

The crystal substance was then submitted to the Ohio State Patrol Crime Lab for analysis and was found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

