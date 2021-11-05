Switching city signs, old toys and shoe factory

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1938, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a shoe factory was confirmed to be coming to Greenfield. The building was to be built on the western two-thirds of the square west of a municipal playground. A total of $2,500 was needed to cover incidentals during the time that Greenfield retained the title to the property and the building of the factory.

Paint Aerie No. 1325, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, was in the process of auctioning off a 200-pound hog. One of the members wanted to help the shoe factory fund and decided to put the hog up for auction at the lodge.

The paper reported that the average American consumer paid 13.5 cents in “traceable indirect taxes” on each dollar they spent or about $242 a year out of a $150 per month salary. The article also said the consumer would end up paying more the next year.

The paper reported on an old-time political rally that took place at West Side Park in Hillsboro for the Democratic Party. The rally had an ox-roast, a torchlight parade and stump speeches from “leading figures in the state party.”

Teachers in the Greenfield school system attended a conference in Columbus that focused on education. Because of that, students in the Greenfield school system were given the Friday off, and 75 students were scheduled to attend the Ohio State Buckeyes game the next day in Columbus.

Greenfield firemen and Boy Scouts were scheduled to canvass Greenfield with fire trucks Saturday morning to collect old toys and other items for distribution to children in need at the annual Firemen’s Christmas Party during the holiday season. The people that had toys they no longer wanted were told to box or wrap them and leave those packages on their front porch.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that election officials estimated that 9,500 people were going to go to the polls to vote throughout Highland County. Two years prior, a total of 8,268 people went to the polls and voted.

Someone switched a sign for where the Hillsboro city limits sign should have been, replacing it with a sign that said: “You Are Now Entering The County Home.” On the opposite end of town a sign that read “Fairfax” was placed at the corporation limit.

City officials asked residents to cease pouring oil into the sanitary sewer system. Multiple oil “discharges” were seen in the south sewer plant and disrupted the system’s operation.

Hillsboro City Council rejected a bid for a new police cruiser. There was a bid for $2,580 for a Ford, $2,497 for a Chevrolet and $2,573 for a Plymouth. The article said the prices included the trade-in of a 1958 Studebaker police cruiser. People at the meeting said the price for police cruisers by neighboring police departments was as much as $700 lower than the prices quoted by Hillsboro dealers.

This week in 1979, The Press-Gazette reported that the new facilities for the Leesburg Church of Christ were dedicated. The dedication service speaker was Harvey Beam Jr., then president of the Cincinnati Bible Seminary.

The paper reported that 8,400 of the 13,100 people that were registered to vote in the county were expected to vote. This projection was about 65 percent of the registered voters in Highland County. The article said that 10,463 people voted in 1977.

Ten of the townships in Highland County had contested races for clerk or trustee offices in the General Election. There was also an issue put up for Paint Township, a previously “dry” township, about allowing the sale of malt beverages, wine and mixed beverages for off-premises consumption.

Hillsboro High School destroyed the McClain Tigers by a score of 51-0 in a Friday night football game. The game, which was also parent’s night at HHS, was lopsided from start to finish. Hillsboro rushed for over 450 yards and had 121 passing yards, while Greenfield McClain failed to even break 150 yards of total offense.

The paper reported that the weather for Thursday and Friday had highs in the upper 50s and would warm up to the mid-50s and mid-60s on Saturday. It also said the lows would be in the low-to-mid-30s on Thursday and climb to the low-to-mid-40s on Friday and Saturday.

This week in 2002, The Times-Gazette reported that the band and choir at the Southern State Community College were scheduled to present their annual fall concert at the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium. The program had choral and band music, where both had a tribute to local veterans, police and firefighters as a remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks from the year prior.

The 21st annual Hillsboro Ducks Unlimited banquet was held at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge. There were two auctions, one a silent auction and another a regular one. Some of the items included a Terry Redlan print, a green leather recliner, prints, decoys and other items.

The students, faculty and staff at Highland County Christian School and St. Mary Catholic School committed to filling pre-wrapped shoeboxes to send to young people that wouldn’t have received Christmas gifts.

Boil advisories were given to multiple residents in the southwest parts of Hillsboro after two waterline breaks were found. Mark Van Ven Berg, the city’s safety service director, said he “couldn’t be certain” of what caused the breaks, but it was most likely due to ground movement from the cooler temperatures.

Two Highland County farms were among 14 chosen in Ohio to share $1.469 million in funds that would protect almost 3,000 acres of Southern Ohio farmland.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Looking-back-logo.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years