New Vienna man dies in Highland County when motorcycle strikes deer

UNION TWP., Highland County – A New Vienna man died early Saturday when his motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash which occurred around 1:37 a.m. on Fisher Road near Mad River Road in Union Township, Highland County, according to the OSHP.

Preliminary investigation shows that that Brian Camp, 58, of New Vienna, was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was traveling eastbound on Fisher Road. The motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway causing it to overturn and travel off the roadway.

Camp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department and EMS assisted on scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

