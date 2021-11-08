Sarge, a big, sweet guy who was picked up as a stray, hungry, dehydrated and totally tuckered out, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. After just a week with food, water, rest and care, he turned into the good dog he was meant to be. A mature fella, maybe 4 years old, and at 55 pounds a solid one, Sarge looks like he might be a boxer mix. He is people-friendly, kid-friendly, dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Also, he likes treats and walks. To meet Sarge, make an appointment with the dog pound warden by calling 937-393-8191.

