Information sought in Adams County fire

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Manchester in Adams County.

On Oct. 30 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Manchester Fire Department was dispatched to the residence located at 414 W. Fourth St. in Manchester for a reported structure fire. Fire crews found the residence to be fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival. There was no power supplied to the residence at the time of the fire.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 937-544-2314.

Ohio’s Division of State Fire Marshal is the oldest established office of its kind in the United States. The division’s mission is to safeguard the public, its property and the environment from fire and related risks through education, regulation, investigation and enforcement.

Submitted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This picture shows a home on West Fourth Street in Manchester after it was allegedly set on fire. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Arson-pic.jpg This picture shows a home on West Fourth Street in Manchester after it was allegedly set on fire. Submitted photo

