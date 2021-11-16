New school Covid cases hit zero

Highland County schools saw no new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 1-7, according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) system update on Tuesday that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Oct. 25-31 when the schools saw 12 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases those schools had from Nov. 1-7:

* Bright Local had no new student or staff cases. It has had 23 total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local had no new student or staff cases. It has had 51 total student cases and 15 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village had no new student or staff cases. It has had 122 total student cases and 17 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had two total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City had no new student or staff cases. It has had 100 total student cases and 24 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local had no new student or staff cases. It has had 33 total student cases and five total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had three total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

Highland County is seeing 18 new COVID-19 cases each day, which is about 41 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker on Tuesday.

Highland County has also continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated on Saturday. There are four different levels of community transmission — Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

The CDC said the data for this tracker comes from two different indicators: the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days; and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) during the last seven days.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 36.69 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for “vaccine started” is 56.59 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 52.24 percent while the Highland County average is 33.38 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 2,256 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 969 people, or 8.709 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,256 people, or 25.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,452 people, or 30.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,917 people, or 36.38 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,824 people, or 47.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,800 people, or 59.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,708 people, or 65.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,509 people, or 70.70 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,071 people, or 71.29 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,329 people, or 68.40 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 834 people, or 7.489 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,089 people, or 22.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,285 people, or 26.65 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,740 people, or 33.01 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,595 people, or 44.81 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,713 people, or 56.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,588 people, or 61.33 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,435 people, or 67.23 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,017 people, or 67.71 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,245 people, or 64.07 percent, have completed their vaccines.

