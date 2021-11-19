FOG rolls through Hillsboro Cemetery

A chilly morning met with the Friends of Greenwood (FOG) on Nov. 13 as the first workday at Hillsboro Cemetery took place. Time was spent first cleaning up fallen branches and limbs from trees in Section A. A stone tablet of an infant’s headstone was straightened and reset. Then the group worked on sunken markers in Section B. The slotted bases for these were about 9 inches below grade and they were raised up, mud scraped off and reset with crushed limestone beneath. They will be given a thorough cleaning in the spring. For further information on FOG or to view complete photographs of the work done, visit www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com and click on the FOG tab. The organization’s name, Friends of Greenwood, comes from the Hillsboro Cemetery’s original name of the Greenwood Cemetery.

A chilly morning met with the Friends of Greenwood (FOG) on Nov. 13 as the first workday at Hillsboro Cemetery took place. Time was spent first cleaning up fallen branches and limbs from trees in Section A. A stone tablet of an infant’s headstone was straightened and reset. Then the group worked on sunken markers in Section B. The slotted bases for these were about 9 inches below grade and they were raised up, mud scraped off and reset with crushed limestone beneath. They will be given a thorough cleaning in the spring. For further information on FOG or to view complete photographs of the work done, visit www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com and click on the FOG tab. The organization’s name, Friends of Greenwood, comes from the Hillsboro Cemetery’s original name of the Greenwood Cemetery. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_FOG-pic-1.jpg A chilly morning met with the Friends of Greenwood (FOG) on Nov. 13 as the first workday at Hillsboro Cemetery took place. Time was spent first cleaning up fallen branches and limbs from trees in Section A. A stone tablet of an infant’s headstone was straightened and reset. Then the group worked on sunken markers in Section B. The slotted bases for these were about 9 inches below grade and they were raised up, mud scraped off and reset with crushed limestone beneath. They will be given a thorough cleaning in the spring. For further information on FOG or to view complete photographs of the work done, visit www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com and click on the FOG tab. The organization’s name, Friends of Greenwood, comes from the Hillsboro Cemetery’s original name of the Greenwood Cemetery. Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_FOG-pic-2.jpg Submitted photo