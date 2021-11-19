Gas rationing, Veterans Day, holiday events

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1942, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the deadline to operate a commercial motor vehicle without a certificate of war necessity was postponed to Dec. 1 to go along with OPA gasoline rationing.

The paper reported that the delay in gasoline rationing was “naturally welcome to Ohioans,” but that rumors it would be called off entirely should not be entirely believed. It said a reason for people being skeptical of actual gas rationing was because of the number of tires being given to the government for rubber for the war.

The paper advertised war bonds that would be used to purchase 37-millimeter anti-tank guns that were attached to the infantry and not the field artillery. The article said each anti-tank gun cost $6,500. It also said there was a goal from the U.S. Treasury Department to have each person invest 10 percent of their income into war bonds.

Greenfield schools were preparing to register the “A” gasoline rationing book for automobile owners. Registration was on Wednesday and Thursday and was held by teachers and selected high school students. Car owners had to bring their certificates of registration as well as the serial numbers for their tires when they applied for the book.

The paper reported on Commissioner Waters’ Ten Commandments of Hunting Safety, some of which said hunters should treat every gun like it is loaded; should never climb a tree or fence with a loaded gun; should never shoot at a flat, hard, surface or the surface of the water; and should not mix gun powder and alcohol.

A fire of an unknown origin destroyed a seven-room, two-story frame house at the Ora Everhart farm that was southwest of Centerfield. The family was at church in Greenfield when the fire was found between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

This week in 1963, The Press-Gazette reported that Veterans Day was observed at the monument at the Courthouse Square where the ceremony included the Hillsboro High School Marching Band; a firing squad with members from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 147th Infantry; and a keynote address from the Rev. Herbert Shiltz, pastor of the Hillsboro First Methodist Church.

A new traffic light was authorized to be built at the entrance of the hospital so traffic hazards could be eliminated in a monthly report from the hospital’sboard of governors. New entrance lighting was also planned.

The paper reported on a recollection of the Ohio canals from Artie Sliker of Highland House titled “The Death of the Miami and Erie Canal.” The recollection said that Sliker lived on the Miami and Erie Canal at Lockington and that she would be late to school “many times” due to watching the process of the gates opening.

This week in 1987, The Press-Gazette reported that there was a consideration for a resolution to bid on an elevator-entrance addition to the Hillsboro High School building at a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center was reported to have made “major changes in operation” and in the implementation of its policies. The center changed its advisory board to make a board of trustees and was awaiting approval of a constitution and by-laws that would make the center a private, non-profit organization.

The 1987 Hillsboro Holiday Parade, titled “Candy Cane Christmas,” was in its final stage of preparations. At the time of writing, there were about 30 units registered to take part in the parade, six of them being school bands.

The paper reported on an incident where someone was digging with a backhoe when they hit and broke a gas line at the Greystone Motel, 8190 U.S. Route 50.

The Lynchburg Three Arts Club celebrated its 50th anniversary. The president welcomed people to the event, while the only person that had been there for the whole 50 years, Maribel Barker, spoke about the history of the club.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Keith Swearingen, operations engineer for ODOT District 9, said that people driving in snow can be hazardous and nerve-wracking to everyone on the road. Swearingen also advised people steer clear of snowplows and let them do their job.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that since 1993, Operation Christmas Child had collected more than 69 million shoeboxes, including 675 so far for the year in Highland County. The week started National Collection Week when people could wrap shoeboxes with items like toys, hygiene products or clothes and drop them off at different locations, before they were sent to countries around the world.

Ashley Adams, 18, of Leesburg, showed her shorthorn at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. This was her first year of showing in a competition.

The Greenfield Lions Club advertised a raffle for a PlayStation 3. The raffle was held in collaboration with the club’s “City Sidewalk Christmas” musical that would be held on Dec. 13. The club also had a Christmas candy sale alongside the raffle.

The paper reported that rain delayed crop harvests in Highland County, but farmers still had one of the largest harvests on record for the area. It said both soybean and corn prices were up significantly from the year prior in the state and country and that county farmers said the harvest was late but good.

Community Care Hospice advertised for its annual Hospice Angel Care Trees in Highland and Clinton counties. In 2009, the ornaments were made of crystal for the hospice’s five-year anniversary with names and the year on the front of them. The ornaments were on trees at Fifth Third Bank in Hillsboro as well as at Books N’ More and Wilmington Savings Bank in Wilmington. There was also a tree-lighting ceremony at Fifth Third Bank that all were able to attend.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years