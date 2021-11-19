$25K for Save A Warrior

In just 10 days in August, 125,000 people cast more than three million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 40 communities, in 18 states, including four causes in Ohio will be getting an assist from State Farm. Each of the top 40 vote-getting causes, including the Save A Warrior facility in Hillsboro, have won $25,000 grants to improve their communities.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. Non-profits affiliated with each of the top 40 causes receive grants to address them.

Save A Warrior exists to end suicide among the nation’s veterans, active-duty military and first responders.

“The nation’s veterans, active-duty military and first-responders are taking their own lives at alarming rates,” a news release said. “According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veteran suicides now exceeds 6,000 each year. That means nearly 20 veterans are ending their own lives each day — a rate 1.5 times higher than non-veterans.

“This $25,000, will support the expenses our organization bears to provide our transformational program at no-cost to these most deserving warriors,” said Laura Rapoch of Save A Warrior. “During their time with us, we shepherd our warriors through processes that have been scientifically proven to help heal the brain, heart and body, while also increasing resilience. With an over 99 percent efficacy rate since our founding in 2012.”

Two thousand cause submissions were accepted in June at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists and public voting determined the top 40. In the 10 years of the program, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.

For a complete list of this year’s top 40 causes, visit: www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Submitted by Benjamin Justice, State Farm corporate responsibility.

Pictured (l-r) are Laura Rapoch with Save A Warrior, local State Farm agents Scott Faulconer and Amatha Farrens, and Jake Clark, president and founder of Save A Warrior. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Save-A-Warior.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Laura Rapoch with Save A Warrior, local State Farm agents Scott Faulconer and Amatha Farrens, and Jake Clark, president and founder of Save A Warrior. Submitted photo

Funds will be used at Hillsboro area facility