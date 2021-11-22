Locals indicted in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Three Highland County area residents were indicted on October’s Clinton County grand jury session. Thier names at the charges against them are listed below:

• David R. Nicolazzo, 39, of the Lynchburg area, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault (both second-degree felonies), two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (both forth-degree felonies), failing to stop after an accident (a fifth-degree felony), and a misdemeanor driving under suspension charge.

• William R. New, 52, of Greenfield, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (a third-degree felony).

• Hollie M. McClean, 41, of the Hillsboro area, wass indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (a fifth-degree felony).