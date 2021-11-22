Wilkin seeking State Senate seat

Ohio Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced Monday that he will be a candidate for Ohio’s 17th Senate District in 2022.

Wilkin has served as the state representative for Ohio’s 91st House District since 2018 and he was previously elected to three terms as a Highland County commissioner.

The 17th Senate District includes all of Highland, Ross, Fayette, Clinton, Pike and Gallia counties, as well as parts of Lawrence, Vinton and Pickaway counties.

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), who currently serves in the Senate seat, is term-limited at the end of 2022. Peterson served as president pro tempore of the Ohio Senate during the 133rd, 132nd and the second half of the 131st General Assembly.

“It has been a great honor for me to serve the people of the 91st District in the Ohio House,” Wilkin said in a prepared statement. “During my time as state representative, I have worked tirelessly to help businesses remain open during the pandemic and bring significant resources back to our community to create jobs so the families of our district can thrive. I have been able to use my experience as a small business owner to cut wasteful government spending and put more money back into your pocket where it belongs.

“I am confident that Ohio’s best days are ahead of us, and I look forward to continuing to provide conservative solutions to our most pressing issues as a member of the Ohio Senate.”

Wilkin and his wife, Kristy, live near Hillsboro with their two daughters, Piper and Parker.

Hillsboro resident currently services as state representative