This little gold and white girl is Sugar, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week, and she sure deserves her name. About 6 months old and 22 pounds, she is far too skinny and very hungry. She bounces straight up in the air with excitement over visitors. Although Sugar has no understanding at all about the whole “leash” concept, she is so eager to please it shouldn’t take long for her to figure it out. Young, exuberant and just happy to meet everyone, Sugar is going to make someone a perfect playmate. To meet this sweet girl, call the dog warden for an appointment at 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Pet-of-Week-6.jpg This little gold and white girl is Sugar, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week, and she sure deserves her name. About 6 months old and 22 pounds, she is far too skinny and very hungry. She bounces straight up in the air with excitement over visitors. Although Sugar has no understanding at all about the whole “leash” concept, she is so eager to please it shouldn’t take long for her to figure it out. Young, exuberant and just happy to meet everyone, Sugar is going to make someone a perfect playmate. To meet this sweet girl, call the dog warden for an appointment at 937-393-8191. Submitted photo