No changes in Leesburg Village Council recount

A recount Monday of the votes in the 2021 Highland County General Election for Leesburg Village Council did not change any of the results, according to Highland County General Elections Administrator David Tolliver.

In fact, Tolliver said, not a single number changed from the board’s official count held Nov. 18.

There were six candidates running for four positions on Leesburg Village Council. There was just one vote separating John Michael and Richard Tolle for the fourth spot on the council, and that’s why the recount was required. But nothing changed Monday.

The final results were as follows: Bob Barrett Jr. 75 votes, Kim Pavey 65, Richard A. Smith 59, John Michael 46, Richard Tolle 45 and Blythe Pelham 20.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Election2013logo.jpg

Michael defeats Tolle by a single vote