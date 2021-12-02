HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 30

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 10000 block of Leaverton Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 6600 block of Pirate Cove. After investigation, Christopher Grzejka, 37, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

Heather Terwilliger, 37, of Mowrystown, was charged with OVI.

Dec. 1

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 4900 block of U.S. Route 50 reported the theft of an ATV.

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing in the 12000 block of Barger Road.