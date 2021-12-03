32nd Leesburg Lions Luminaria Dec. 12

One of the Friendly Village’s most anticipated events, the 32nd annual Leesburg Lions Club’s Luminaria, will be held Sunday, Dec. 12. It starts with the lighting of luminaries at 5 p.m., followed by the presentation of the celebration’s royalty at 5:45 at the Leesburg library.

“Folks especially look forward to this event which brings members of the community together in fellowship, treats at the local businesses and to view lights around the village,” Leesburg Lions Club President Jay Newland said. “The school is involved with sixth-grade students who write essays about what luminaria means to them. The winners selected are king, queen, prince and princess and recognized at a ceremony.

“This year has impacted the Leesburg Lions Club with the loss of Lion Charlie Newland and the illness of several members which saw some folks in the community step forward and volunteer to help facilitate this annual event.”

Newland said there will be wagon rides around town this year to view the beautiful decorations from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with pick-up and drop-off at Square One Heating & Cooling. Santa will also be at Square One from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and many Leesburg businesses will hold open house during those same hours.

There will be a live nativity scene in small building behind the Methodist Church.

A home decorating contest is open to all residents in the Fairfield Local School District. The only stipulation is that Lions Club’s luminaries must be used as part of the decoration. The judge for the event will be a district Lions Club officer and the winner of the individual home contest will receive $50. Participants who do not live inside the village limits need to call and notify the Lions Club that they wish to be considered, or you can sign-up when you pick up your luminary bags.

Leesburg businesses and organizations participating in the event include: American Legion Post 568, Dollar General, Saucy Sisters Pizza, Batter Up Bakery, Southern Hills Community Bank, Leesburg Branch Library, Leesburg Post Office, Leesburg United Methodist Church, Mane Street Salon, DRVN-fit, Sisters Primitives, The Honey Hive, Big Wheel Barber Shop, Simmons Insurance, the village offices, Sweet Peek, and Square One Heating & Cooling.

The evening will end with a community Christmas service at the United Methodist Church on Church Street at 7:30 p.m.

Luminaria kits are available at two locations: Saucy Sisters anytime from Dec 1 to Dec 11; and Square One on Friday, Dec. 10, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec.11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each kit has 20 candles and 20 bags for $8.

“It is the community’s hope that all residents of Leesburg will help light up the village to celebrate the real meaning of the Christmas spirit,” Newland said.

Fore more information, call 937-780-6204 or 937-780-6140.

Leesburg Lions Club President Jay Newland provided information for this story.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Luminary-pic.jpg

Wagon rides, nativity, community service all part of annual event