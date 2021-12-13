Buggy crash injures six

Six Greenfield area residents were transported to hospitals Sunday following a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash that took place at 4:47 p.m. and involved several serious injuries.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said five squads and three helicopters responded to the scene. He said four people were transported to hospitals by helicopter and two were transported by ground units.

Garrett Miller, 18, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado southwest on S.R. 138 in Liberty Township, just east East of Kincaid Road. A horse-drawn buggy was also traveling southwest on S.R. 138 and was struck by the pickup truck, emergency officials said.

The buggy was occupied by two adults and four juveniles from the Greenfield area at the time of the crash. The buggy occupants were transported to different hospitals, the state patrol said. The injury victims were not immediately identified.

Reports said the family of six in the buggy were scattered about, laying in the road and ditches, when emergency responders arrived on the scene.

“We really want to thank all the bystanders who stepped up and offered blankets and whatever they could to keep the injured warm,” Jackman said. “They really stepped up and made a difference.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek, Lynchburg Fire and EMS, MedFlight and CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

The state patrol said Monday that no charges had been filed at the time, investigators were not sure who was at fault, and that other details were not available.

What remains of a horse-drawn buggy is pictured along S.R. 138 Sunday after a crash with a pickup truck that sent six people to hospitals. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Crash-pic-1-1.jpg What remains of a horse-drawn buggy is pictured along S.R. 138 Sunday after a crash with a pickup truck that sent six people to hospitals. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District The pickup truck that a horse-drawn carriage Sunday injuring six people on S.R. 138 is pictured shortly after the collision. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Crash-pic-2.jpg The pickup truck that a horse-drawn carriage Sunday injuring six people on S.R. 138 is pictured shortly after the collision. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District

Horse-drawn carriage struck by pickup truck on S.R. 138